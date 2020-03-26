Locals Donate Their House Cleaning to Overworked Medical Workers

As clients cancelled their house cleaning appointments amid COVID-19 fears and social distancing, Cleaner Living NW owner Elizabeth Buchanan asked her clients, “Would you like to donate your clean to a medical worker instead?” Many stepped up and said “yes.” Medical workers in Central Oregon, on the front line of the pandemic, are working long hours and putting their own lives at risk. As a way to give back, Cleaner Living, with the help of their clients, wants medical workers to be able to come home from a long day of work to a clean, disinfected space.

“I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of our clientele,” said Buchanan, “and so grateful to have a way to help our medical community.” When cleaning the homes of medical workers, Cleaner Living uses the same 51-point home disinfection protocol they currently use for all residential cleans. With anti-bacterial cleaning solution, disposable gloves and professional microfiber clothes, high touchpoints in the home such as handrails, remotes, light switches, etc. are sanitized and disinfected. “We have some of the best cross-contamination protocols in the industry,” explains Buchanan, “and we’re only improving them as we learn more about COVID-19.” All microfiber rags and mop pads are sanitized when washed. Each house cleaner brings fresh microfiber cloths to each home. Once a microfiber cloth or mop pad is put into service, it is contained in a plastic bag and sterilized afterwards. Cleaner Living’s regular protocol is designed to expose each household to as few people as possible and the staff bypasses the office.

“It feels so good to have a way to contribute,” said Jill Falco of donating her house cleaning to a medical worker. “I wanted to step up and do my part to support the incredible people who are helping our community.”

Medical workers who want to be included in the Cleaner Living program should contact cleanerliving@outlook.com .

“This is a scary time, but we have a compassionate community willing to do what they can to support our medical workers,” Buchanan said, “It’s nice to know we are all in this together.”