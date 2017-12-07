The Lodge In Sisters: Assisted Living In The Heart of Sisters Country

Residents and families of Sisters Country will soon have a close-to-home choice for an exceptional assisted living community.

The Lodge In Sisters, with an anticipated opening of Fall 2018, will bring 62 resident units to the heart of Sisters. “This is exciting for us and the community. It is a long shared dream to help our senior neighbors seeking a local assisted living option to remain close to their families, friends, and connections in Sisters,” says Peter Hoover, manager of Thrivify LLC.

Thrivify LLC, newly formed and based in Central Oregon, recently purchased seven acres on Carpenter Lane and secured rights to use the building design and plans for The Lodge In Sisters. “We felt we could bring this much needed asset to Sisters, and are elated that our negotiations were successful,” said Hoover.

The Lodge’s exquisite design by local architect Mayes Architecture and Planning Inc. of Sisters, Oregon, is warm and welcoming. Unique features will enhance residents’ enjoyment of their homes and neighbors. In addition to studio, one, and two bedroom accommodations, residents will appreciate a grand room, on-site library, theater, dining room, chapel, fitness center, massage room, beauty salon, activities area, café, walking path, and courtyards with gardens.

The location near the Post Office is close to shopping, restaurants, and medical services. “We look forward to partnering with the community and local businesses to ensure our residents’ needs and desires are amply fulfilled, and their experiences enriched by the breadth of everything Sisters offers”, says Hoover. “Living in Sisters gives an unmatched quality of life, and The Lodge will reflect that quality.”

Peter Hoover

Thrivify LLC

541-549-5634

THRIVIFYLLC@gmail.com