Low Water Prompts Boat Ramp Closure on Prineville Reservoir

(Photo courtesy of Oregon State Parks)

Powder House Cove boat ramp on Prineville Reservoir will be closed to trailered boat launching effective 8am today, July 24. Prineville Reservoir water levels are too low for boats to safely launch from the ramp. The ramp will remain closed to trailered boats for the remainder of the year.

Kayaks, paddleboards and other small watercraft may still be launched from the ramp. The parking lot near the boat ramp will remain open as well.

Two other ramps on the reservoir remain open for trailered boat launches: Prineville Reservoir State Park day-use area and Jasper Point day-use area. The ramp at Jasper Point closes August 1. Prineville Reservoir State Park’s ramp is expected to be open the remained of the year.

More information about Prineville Reservoir State Park and Jasper Point, including campground and day-use area maps, is on oregonstateparks.org.