Main Advantages of Rotational Molding

If this is your first time to hear about the term ‘rotational molding (rotomolding),’ do not worry. You are simply a part of about 99% of the American population. But rotomolding is not a new technology. The process has been around since the 1950s. Back then, people experimented with PVC to mold plastisol into whatever shape they envisioned. Later, they used polyethylene to come up with plastic molds.

Rotational molding, therefore, is a process to manufacture plastic parts and components for multiple applications across different industries. Rotomolding is a specialized process to produce extremely durable products that are almost impossible to make using other methods.

The main steps of rotational molding are broken down as follows:

The powdered plastic resin is poured into the prefabricated mold. The mold then moves and shifts through biaxial rotation before it is inserted into the oven. The polymer continues to rotate while the material fills the walls of the mold. The mold is then taken out of the oven and allowed to cool. The plastic hardens into the mold’s shape. Rotation is stopped. The mold is then opened to retrieve the finished product.

Among the products that you see every day that are the result of rotational molding include:

Plastic garbage bins Kayaks and canoes Sports equipment Children’s toys Plastic drums and containers Automotive parts Cup holders Street cones Road barriers Baby crib or car seats Mannequins

Benefits of Rotational Molding

The process offers several distinct advantages Among these are:

Cost-effectiveness

The raw materials can be sourced from affordable metals, such as aluminum. In this way, you can save on the cost when you produce plastic parts and components.

Consistency

The manufacturing-grade process allows consistent output every time. Once you calibrate the thickness and density, the machine is self-correcting. You know that you produce the same width and depth on the walls from the heating and cooling process.

Flexibility

You can customize the mold regardless to match the client’s needs. There is no limit to what type of product you roll out. It means that Rotational Molding is used in different applications, regardless of the industry.

Durability

Plastic products manufactured by the rotational molding process are very tough. One example is the kayak, which can withstand the abuse of the extremely demanding water activity. Another example is a kid’s plastic slide. You can leave it out on your yard, exposed to the elements, and it takes a long time for it to become brittle. Meanwhile, the thicker corners give extra protection to these vulnerable points, providing maximum value for money.

Stability

Aside from being durable, the product is also extremely stable. The low-pressure process of rotational molding helps achieve this. What that means is that you will rarely produce defective products, which brings down the production cost.

Also, rotational molding can emboss your brand’s logo from the get-go. It is the preferred method as opposed to putting stickers on a plastic toy, which will fade or peel off with consistent use. The efficiency of the process also makes it ideal for companies with short delivery times since it requires minimal tooling.