How to Maintain Your Shipping Container

By their very nature, shipping containers are made to withstand a lot of abuse. They should be able to deal with harsh weather conditions, being jostled and jolted, and being moved about frequently – this is exactly what they are made for. However, despite being made for this very thing, that doesn’t mean they are invulnerable. Over time, they will weaken and could become useless if they start to leak or become unsafe. Suitable maintenance of your shipping container is essential if you want it to last for many additional years. Read on for some useful tips on how to do it.

Store on Level Ground

A very important consideration when maintaining your shipping container is that it must always be kept on level ground. If your storage facility has nowhere suitable for it to stand, you should look for somewhere that does, and this might involve buying or hiring somewhere to keep it. If you do this, make sure that the floor is entirely level – adding a concrete epoxy coating can help to make it right.

The reason for needing a level base is that this will prevent puddles from forming beneath the container which could lead to corrosion. Plus, it will have bonus of providing its doors will open and close without obstruction.

Lubricate the Hinges

As with any hinge, over time the hinges of your storage container can become stiff to use and difficult to deal with. When this happens, you might start forcing the hinge in order to simply open the door, and this can cause damage.

If you lubricate the hinges, this damage won’t occur. They will be easier to move and the doors will open more smoothly, and you only need a simple grease mixture.

Keep Them Clean

If you can remove dirt and rust as they build up, you can increase the lifespan of your shipping container, plus you can reduce the risk of corrosion taking place. You don’t have to give your container a thorough scrub and wash down, but simply use bleach to clean the worst of it, and then rinse it down with a hose. This should be enough to remove the any dirt build up.

Don’t Put Weight on The Roof

The roof of your shipping container is probably it’s most vulnerable part, even though you might not think it considering you see these containers stacked up on top of one another for long periods of time. This idea might give you a false sense of security about the roof of your container. Although the corners are extremely strong, allowing them to be stacked, the middle of the roof is much weaker.

The delicate center of the roof should never have anything stacked on it, even if you need the space. The more weight the container is burdened with, the weaker the roof will become. You might not notice it, but you could be opening up (almost literally) your container to becoming wet or damaged.