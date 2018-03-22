How to Make Your Company Vehicle Work Best for You

Company vehicles need to do so much more than just get you from point A to point B. They need to have more function, greater durability, and they also need to work for you in terms of advertising. Everything about your company’s vehicle is a marketing opportunity, but you don’t want this marketing opportunity to cut into your budget and make it hard to keep your business running from month to month either. That is why you need to follow these tips to help you make your company vehicle work best for you.

How to Make It Work with Your Image

If you aren’t already thinking about the marketing opportunities your vehicle has, you’re making a huge mistake. This is especially important for trades work from plumbing, gardening, carpentry and beyond. This is for two reasons. For one, television and the media have given a bad name to unmarked vans and trucks. Secondly, putting a skin wrap around your company vehicle is the equivalent of having a moving billboard. Every time your employees stop to do a job, their neighbors will see your company.

What this marketing skin wrap needs to say will depend on your company. Typically, you will want your name, your number, and your website all clearly visible. You also, however, want what you do to be explicitly clear, meaning take your message into account and how doors opening and closing can impact your design. If your company does landscaping use a garden backdrop and then say, in a slogan, that you are the best at landscaping and gardening. The more specific you are in both the words you use and your message the better. Be concise, be memorable, and keep it simple. You want your vehicle to send a very fast and very effective message.

How to Make It Work with Your Budget

When you are in the trades, you can’t really get away with not having your own vehicles. You will need to customize them so that they hold the tools safely and securely as well, so very often renting your vehicle is out of the question. Instead, you need to look at your financing options. SCCU can help you with vehicle refinance, both of which can help you budget more effectively.

With a pre-approved loan, you can have greater bargaining power for your vehicle. Make your money go further by choosing a barely driven used vehicle (if there is that option) and negotiate further especially if you need more than one. The more effectively you negotiate for the price, the better your payments will be. If you then ever need to refinance your loan to help you budget your expenses, you then have that option as well.

Your vehicle needs to work with your company, not against it. The vehicle itself needs to be customized so that it acts as a billboard for your business and suits your budget. If you don’t have either of those two factors, you aren’t making the most of the vehicle you have now.