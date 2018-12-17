How to Make Your Logo Design Standout

When creating a logo, your brand identity should be one of your top priorities. This is because the logo will be one of the things that people associate your business with. There are many factors that go into designing a logo that stands out and works for your brand and it is up to you to know what you are looking for and then try to incorporate the most important components.

Here are some tips that can help your logo design stand out:

1. Keep it simple

One thing that makes some of the most famous logos out there stand out is their simplicity. We are wired to like things more when they are easier to process in our brains. If you can make your logo aesthetically appealing and at the same time easy for the consumer to digest, it will stand out.

2. Make it memorable

If consumers cannot recall your logo, how can it capture their imagination? Your logo should be a tool that helps you to constantly remind people about what you are all about. If you can be able to find a balance

Between simplicity and adding an element of memorability, you will have gone a long way towards creating a highly effective logo. This is what Apple achieved by taking a “bite” out of their logo.

3. Do enough market research

It’s always good to test the waters first before settling on any logo design. You can conduct a survey on a few designs to see which one is generating the best response. You can also use the services of ONEOUT Creative who will help you come up with a design that is perfect for your brand.

4. Make it consistent with your brand

Your logo communicates to the consumer what your brand is all about. That means that you should, first of all, create a list of the most important characteristics of your brand and then find a way of creating a logo that conveys them in a simple way.

5. Be original

While there is nothing wrong with having a look at other logos for inspiration, you should never try to copy their features. In addition to being accused of plagiarism, copying will also reflect very negatively on your brand. Let your logo represent who you are.

6. Take care of the colors

A logo made out of two or three neutral colors can be just as effective as a logo with any other color scheme. If you chose to use multiple colors, make sure the colors complement one another. That way, you will be able to come up with a logo that is easy on the eye.

7. Understand your audience

Knowing your audience is one of the most important aspects of any marketing strategy. If you are offering a product or service that is aimed at a specific group, have a logo that connects with that particular group.

There is no doubt that your logo can have a tremendous impact on your brand recognition and how the brand is perceived. That is why you should take the time to consider everything that is important to you and your brand when creating your logo. These tips should help you in this regard.