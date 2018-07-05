Make Safe Flavored Oils and Vinegars for Unique Gifts

Enhance the flavors of your own meals or give a special gift from your kitchen, with flavored oils and vinegars.

Master Food Preserver Carol Nelson will help you discover safe preparation, storage and uses of flavored oils and vinegars at a workshop on Wednesday, July 25, 9-11:30am at the OSU Extension Office in Redmond. There will also be a display of gift ideas using these products. The class is $15.00. Class size is limited. Call 541-548-6088 by Monday, July 23 to register.

Flavored oils with fresh herbs, garlic or veggies have special safety concerns. These products may cause great harm if not prepared and stored properly, so using current, tested preparation and storage information from Oregon State University Extension Service is important.

With abundant herbs in gardens and markets at this time of year, this is a great season to prepare flavored vinegars for year round use. You can personalize your recipe to your herbal preferences.

Flavored oils and vinegars can be attractive gifts to enjoy in salad, marinade, sauce, bread, soup, stew and main dish recipes.

(Photo: Pexels)