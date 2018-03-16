How To Make Sure You’re Always Focused At Work

Staying focused and on the ball at work can be a challenge, especially if you’re working long hours and trying to complete tasks that require your full and undivided attention. Staying focused means that you have to avoid procrastinating and getting distracted, which is far easier said than done. When you’re at work, you’re expected to be getting on with your assignments to the best of your ability, and in order to do that, you need to make sure you’re getting a head start and ensuring you know how best to maintain focus. There are some simple ways to boost focus, so make sure you know about them.

Kick Habits

If you’re in the habit of going out on work nights and enjoying socializing a little too much, then it’s time to reassess your lifestyle. If you’re going to stay focused and give your all to your work, you need to give up alcohol, for example. If you’re struggling to let go of alcohol, then try and replace it with an alternative like running for the natural high. If you need additional help, then consider contacting a California drug rehab and making steps towards a life without alcohol.

Have A Routine

Staying continually focused is no easy feat, but once you’re able to fall into a routine, it should get easier. By routine, you should be able to sort your daily tasks into order of relevance and urgency in the morning when you first arrive at work. In order to stay focused, you need to figure out which times of the day are most productive for you. If you know you work well in the morning, then fall into the routine of getting the most challenging pieces of work completed in then. Have a routine that you’re happy with and work for you and no one else.

Drink Plenty Of Water

If you’re not hydrated, then your brain isn’t working at full power. Coincidentally, if your brain isn’t working at full power, then your work is going to suffer. You’ll struggle to focus on much other than your state of dehydration if you haven’t been drinking a sufficient amount of water. You need to be drinking 2 liters of water a day, and this excludes the fluid you might drink as coffee and tea. Keep your brain and body hydrated, and you’ll be boosting your ability to remain focused at work.

Don’t Go Hungry

Don’t go hungry during your work hours. Instead, you should be eating the right food to give you the energy kick you need. Foods high in protein and healthy fats should make the grade so try and eat a nutritious lunch packed with foods such as rice, lentils and pulses as well as fresh fruit and vegetables. Don’t go hungry in between meals either, as energy dips can throw your ability to stay focused completely out of kilter. Avoid eating sugary foods for breakfast and throughout your working day as you’ll inevitably hit a sugar low whereby your blood sugars dip, damaging your productivity and brain power. Snack on foods such as nuts and seeds for constant boosts throughout the day.

Take Regular Breaks

Don’t sit at your desk for hours on end without getting up to move around. Sitting in one slouches position all day won’t do your spine any favors, and you’re forcibly limiting how much blood can get to your brain. By moving, you encourage blood to flow to your brain, which in turns makes you feel more alert and is thought to be conducive for thinking creatively.