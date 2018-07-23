Managing Your Employees to Get the Best Results

If your business is growing to the point where you need to hire managers to help you, then you should think about who you want to do the job. Hiring managers might sound straightforward, but choosing the best isn’t always easy. You need to think about what you want from your managers. By choosing the right managers, you can get the best results from your staff, and encourage a good working relationship.

Hire People Who Can Make a Difference

Some business owners try to hire managers that they can control and who don’t know the business as well as they do. However, to make your business progress, you need managers that can challenge ways of working and who strive to improve the company. When interviewing potential candidates, it is important to point out the challenges that your company faces and the main areas that you want them to improve. You should be honest with them, as they might become disillusioned if you don’t give them all the information. You should also assess your pay scale so that you can attract higher quality managers, as they will often be more experienced and have better management skills.

Give Comprehensive Training

Many managers are so busy dealing with the daily issues that arise that they often overlook the training your employees need. You shouldn’t expect your managers to train your staff, as this will distract them from their role. Therefore, you need to appoint a specially trained team that can support your staff and answer any questions they have. It is also a good way to implement training in a way that is consistent and effective across the workforce. It will help your company to maintain a high quality of production and eliminate the need for your managers to micromanage the staff.

Set Clear Goals

Staff like to know what they are doing and what their managers expect from them, which is why setting clear goals is so effective because it promotes efficiency. One of the best ways to achieve this is to set these goals out in their appraisal; you can do this through effective KPIs for contract management which are designed to show the employee what is expected of them. The important part of this process is to keep the goals achievable and manageable so that your workers don’t get stressed or disillusioned. You should also have clear procedures in place for those members of staff that are not achieving their goals. It might include additional training or other forms of support. For those employees that are not willing to stick to their goals, there should also be disciplinary procedures in place.

Choosing the best managers and training staff will enable you to relinquish some of the control you have so that you can concentrate on other areas of your business. It will make your company more efficient and make your employees feel more valued.