March Real Estate Forecast Proves a Continued Seller’s Market is in Effect

The month of March was another active month in the Central Oregon real estate market, following busy late winter months. The number of active listings increased just slightly, as well as the number of pending sales. Additionally, the sold listings have continued to climb. The Central Oregon real estate market is exceptionally strong moving into the warmer season, indicating a promising spring selling season coming up, we expect to see more listings, sales and pending sales.

Pending Listings Increased

March was an active month, as evidenced by a very high number of active listings and an increased number of pending sales over last month. February boasted 203 pending sales while March arrived at 255 pending sales. Not long ago, in prior months, pending listings haven’t broken the low 200 range. March came in as the highest number of pending listings so far in 2018. This likely promises an active April with a higher number of completed sales. Both January and February finished with high pending listing numbers, which resulted in climbing numbers of completed sales in February and March.

Number of sold properties

March finished with a solid 201 sold properties, jumping from 162 in the month of February. The number of pending sales from February contributed to a higher number of finalized sales in March. The high number of sold properties is evidence of a continued seller’s market from prior months in the Central Oregon area.

March finished with a higher median sales price than prior months and years. The median sales price grew to $425,000, which is the highest it’s been since May 2007, when it topped out at $396,250.

Typically, March sets the base pricing standard for the remainder of the summer season and real estate year. In most markets the highest median sales prices are seen in the fall, around September or August. So we can expect to see sales pricing grow throughout the remaining spring and summer months.

Continued Seller’s Market

The number of active listings has continued to remain steady since last summer, solidifying the seller’s market in Central Oregon. With a more limited number of available properties, it benefits the seller to be able to sell more quickly. Another factor that comes with a limited number of properties is more completed sales, with buyers finding what they’re looking for and making offers immediately sometimes above asking price.

Final Analysis

Pricing in Central Oregon has continued to rise for the last six years, as Central Oregon is still a highly- desired place to live, work and play. With a low inventory of available homes, now is a great time to sell or buy. Get your property listed before the summer real estate boom hits. If you need help buying or selling real estate, we would love to help you.

dukewarner.com • 541-382-8262