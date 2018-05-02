Margo McDonald Named Oregon School Nurse of the Year

Margo McDonald, who has been with Bend-La Pine Schools for 19 years, was recently named the Oregon School Nurse of the Year by the Oregon School Nurses Association. McDonald primarily serves students at Juniper Elementary School and Pilot Butte Middle School this year. She served the students at Buckingham Elementary for 16 years and Tamarack for 12 years.

McDonald says her philosophy of school nursing is to look at the whole child, including family and community. She had a passion, in particular, for working with students with special needs.

“I have truly given my heart to Bend-La Pine Schools,” said McDonald. “I just love all my kids.”

McDonald will leave her job with Bend-La Pine Schools on May 1 as she takes a new position as a nurse educator and nurse at a military base in Italy.

This is the third year in a row that a school nurse from Bend-La Pine Schools earned this distinction. In 2017, Laura Brown earned the distinction and in 2016, Connie Hoffstetter was named Oregon School Nurse of the Year.