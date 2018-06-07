Mariposa Lily Plant Sale at Crooked River Ranch

The Mariposa Lily Garden Club Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, June 9 in McPherson Park at Crooked River Ranch. The sale will begin at 9am and continue until 2pm or until all plants are sold. Over 1000 plants suited to the High Desert will be featured, including perennials beginning at $2.50. All plants have been grown, climatized and loved by members of the Mariposa Lily Garden Club. Many items are deer resistant. There will be a huge variety of unique plants, including large shrubs and perennials for sale, priced to sell. There will be something for everyone. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit Garden Club projects.

The Mariposa Lily Garden Club has been working endlessly to make Crooked River Ranch amazingly beautiful for the past 35 years. Several Ranch residents have been members of the Club almost since the beginning. Club goals are to share the joy of gardening, preserve natural resources and volunteer services to the community. Education is important to the group, which has several Oregon State University Master Gardeners in their ranks. There are six dedicated areas which the Garden Club consistently maintains. They are the area around the Ranch Welcome sign, the flower beds at the Pro Shop, the lower level information center, the flume by Hole No. 12 on the golf course, Rosie the Riveter Living Memorial Garden and the Mary Sandstrom Garden. Their most recent project was the creation and installation, at school bus stops, of original mosaics done by Garden Club members and community youth.

For additional information contact Club President Judy Berg at 541-504-8848.