Five Lunch-and-Learn Classes, Thursdays, January 18-February 15

Digital Marketing Strategist Sami Bedell-Mulhern (H&E Marketing Solutions) is partnering with Public Relations expert Chelsea Callicott (Callicott Social PR) to offer a hands-on workshop to help the time-crunched business owner make the best use of their marketing resources, both time and money. Designed for the small business owner or entrepreneur, this five-series workshop can be taken in its entirety or as single classes, and is scheduled over the lunch hour. Hands-on exercises will engage participants in developing relevant solutions for their marketing challenges.

Marketing Jump Start: Boost Your Business In 2018 will be held at OnPoint Community Credit Union, 950 SW Bond Street, Bend. All classes are from 12 noon-1:15 pm, except February 8th, which will be from 12:30 -1:45 pm. Workshop fee is $110 for the 5-class series, or $25/class.

Class Topics by Week:

Create Your Monthly Marketing Calendar 1/18

Facebook Business and Advertising Update 1/25

Write an Effective Press Release and Blog Post 2/1

Social Media Overview 2/8 (12:30 pm start time)

Cool Efficiency Hacks 2/15

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/1423500354429239/. For additional information and to register, please email sami@handemarketingsolutions.com or call Chelsea Callicott, at 541.410-4162. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.