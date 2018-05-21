A Marketing Perspective on Architectural Photography

(Photo above | By Cheryl McIntosh Architectural Photography)

With the rise of photography driven social platforms, accessibility of entry level equipment and technical advances in phone cameras, this once semi-exclusive art form has become a regular part of our everyday life. Builders, architects and designers now appeal to an audience who’s aesthetic tastes have been galvanized by a steady feed of arresting images online. Good is arguably not good enough. Potential homebuyers are shopping dozens of building and design websites before committing to a partner. A remarkable, expertly executed portfolio has the ability to break through the competitive noise.

Here are four important reasons to consider taking your portfolio to the next level.

Quality imagery speaks louder than words. This can be good or bad depending on the caliber of your photography! A quick read through most building and designer websites will turn up the phrase “superior quality” or its equivalent. If the portfolio doesn’t mirror this claim, it reduces marketing copy to white noise. Or worse, if the photography is poor quality, it can actually alienate a potential homebuyer and cause them to leave your website before they even invest time into reading the content.

Well-executed architectural photography reduces perceived risk. Home buyers are making one of the most important investment decisions of their lives. Whether it’s a bar of soap or a luxury home, consumers make purchase decisions based on risk and reward. They want to be reassured at every touchpoint that their new home is going to deliver on the promise of quality, craftsmanship and value. Professional photography anchors this promise and helps the potential homeowner see themselves in the space only you can create.

Position for your price point. Consider the difference between generic and luxury product packaging. Consumers expect to pay more for high design. The marriage of professional photography and design is a two-fold win. It tells the homebuyer that your product is worth the fees you charge and generates excitement and pride in future ownership. Investing in professional photography shows the potential homebuyer that you care about the product and place value on showcasing the vision behind it.

Stay relevant. Lastly, in addition to the must-have website portfolio that helps drive business, beautiful photography creates “share-worthy” content for social media. Of course, you are busy building or designing homes–not spending hours on Instagram. Hiring a professional to maintain your online presence and build brand awareness may save you time and ultimately drive business.

Cheryl McIntosh, DONE Marketing + Photography, specializing in helping builders, architects and interior designers with architectural photography, marketing

and copywriting.

greatthingsaredone.com

541-280-0086