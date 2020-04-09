Opportunity Knocks is presenting an online event titled “Marketing Your Business During a Crisis, with leading business professionals. The event will take place Tuesday, April 14 from 2-3pm. (PDT)

The presentation will address the topic of whether or not a business owner should quit marketing during a crisis. Now is the time to build trust, and show that you care and build your community. It’s often the easiest thing to stop all marketing during a crisis and economic downturn, but the advertising you do today will change how people feel about your brand or business for years to come.

To view details and the Zoom link, please click here: eventbrite.com/e/marketing-your-business-during-a-crisis-tickets

