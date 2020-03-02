Masternode Investments and Rewards

As we enter the world of Cryptocurrencies and we learn how each one of them works and the advantages that each one brings with it both for investors and for those who love commerce, the more the desire to make all people increase Listen and know about them.

Today, we want to talk about what Masternodes are and how they work within the world of Cryptocurrencies and how digital investments and passive income come?If you are new to the Crypto World, these types of terms may not sound so familiar to you, but if you have been there for a while, it is likely that you already have a small or medium idea of ​​where we will go with our article this day.

Therefore, we hope that if you have a few minutes, you will join us for this brief tour about today’s topic since, as we said at the beginning, the technology used by the Blockchain hardly gives us a short time until it brings us the next innovation.

One of the ways to survive in the world of Cryptocurrencies is to stay at the forefront of progress, so that is why we have prepared this article for you.

Operation of the Masternodes

We are moving on to the second central question of our article today, which focuses on how masternodes work … let’s see!

The Masternodes use what we know as POS consensus protocols or stake tests, therefore, these masters all bet, so to speak, a certain amount of a given currency within a given Network.

For a masternode to be established as such, what needs to be done is that a purchase of an interesting amount of a given cryptocurrency be made.

One of the Cryptocurrencies for Masternodos is DASH, for this example we would need to buy approximately 1000 DASH, which would be equivalent to more than $ 700,000, remember that moments ago we mentioned that we would have to buy an interesting amount of a certain cryptocurrency, well.

The next step that will lead us to understand how this of the Masternodos works is that you will have to create a cryptocurrency wallet, in this case that it can support DASH.

Then you must configure your computer to work as a server and from there the wallet that you have downloaded and configured will become integrated with the server, just as nodes within a blockchain generally do.

In other cases, those who operate these computers / servers may choose to hire a third party to operate the server instead of them.

When the Masternodes are activated, they can begin to function as a system for sending payments instantly.

The interesting thing is that they can make these payments anonymously and even do it from a decentralized network, this is what makes all the nodes that are participating in the network, have a voice and vote about the progress that is taking place within the blockchain of that network.

As for the profits that are obtained it is worth mentioning that the masternodes grant a reward of more than 40%, 10% is redirected to the funds of the network.

Each of the cryptocurrencies masternodes, has its own guidelines and guidelines to support a Masternode, and are therefore very demanding therefore if these requirements are not met the masternode in question, will simply cease to be active.

The Masternodes and their Utilities

#Cryptocurrencies:

As for the utilities that Masternodes have in cryptocurrencies, for example if we continue with the Dash example, this Cryptocurrency developed interesting services such as the following:

Instant Shipping: since Masternodes are much faster than conventional nodes.

Private Shipping: With Masternodes people, in this case users can send and receive payments anonymously.

Decentralization: the nodes themselves that are part of the Masternodes network have the authorization to vote on the advances and developments in Blockchain technology.

Many other cryptocurrencies have been trying to copy the model that DASH is using in terms of transaction agility.

# Privacy / Anonymity:

Cryptocurrencies that offer the ability for its users to make anonymous transactions has been a rather controversial issue in recent times, some users are in favor and others are against it, as some promote illegal transactions.

Be that as it may, the truth and concrete is that many of the Cryptocurrencies of this type have been working to change the bad image that some users may have about this particular feature.

Other cryptocurrencies, the PIVX initially consisted of a fork just Dash, but is focusing on making the anonymity in its structure more intense.

Importance of Masternodes for Investors

Due to the interesting return margins, the Masternodes are very important for investors since the high profitability generates in them a factor that works as an incentive, after all who would not do it with the percentages we have seen.

As we have mentioned, and it is common knowledge Cryptocurrencies are different from each other, and therefore the incentives are also different, the only thing in common is that the operator who executes these Masternodes can obtain daily or monthly passive income depending on each particular case.

Should or should not run a Masternode ?

One of the reasons why some people become operators of Masternodes is that they want to invest in Cryptocurrencies, and in the case of Masternodes the benefits and advantages are also interesting, they have an additional guarantee.

Now what we always recommend, in each of the articles is that all investors who want to enter the world of Cryptocurrencies should know that they need to be aware of the risks involved, not only this investment, but all in reality.