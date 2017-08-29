Matsutake Mushroom Picking Permits Available in September

(Photo above courtesy of Forest Service of Deschutes National Forest)

Popular Mushroom Permits for Oregon Forests Available for Purchase after Labor Day

Matsutake mushroom permits will be available for the Umpqua National Forest beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. The permits are also good for harvesting on the Fremont-Winema, Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, except in wilderness areas. The 2017 matsutake mushroom season runs from Sept. 5 to Nov. 5.

To pick mushrooms on national forest system lands, a permit from the U.S. Forest Service is required. A commercial use permit for matsutake mushrooms is $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a half-season (valid for 31 consecutive days) or $8 per day with a three-day minimum purchase (picking days need not be consecutive). Harvesters must be at least 18 years of age with a valid ID in order to purchase a permit.

The permits may be purchased Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at all district offices of the Umpqua National Forest. Offices are located in Tiller, Glide, Toketee, and Cottage Grove. Permits are also available at district offices of the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema and Willamette National Forests.

Included with each permit is an informational synopsis, a map showing areas open for harvesting, and a motor vehicle use map. Anyone wishing to camp outside of a designated campground should use the motor vehicle use map to locate areas for dispersed camping on the Umpqua National Forest.

The Little Odell Mushroom Camp is set aside for commercial harvesters on the Deschutes and Fremont-Winema National Forests. Near Crescent Lake, the industrial campground will open Sept. 5 and is managed by Hoodoo Recreation Services. The cost is $125 per harvester for the full two-month season, $75 for a half season and $40 per week. Site occupancy is limited to eight people and two vehicles. Water, garbage and toilet services are provided. Contact Hoodoo Recreation Services at 541-338-7869 or http://hoodoorecreation.com/

People are reminded to check in with each National Forest to learn the current fire danger, areas and roads closed because of fire activity, and any Public Use Restrictions in place. Information can be found by calling a Forest Service office or checking online.

For more information, contact the Umpqua National Forest office at 541-957-3200.