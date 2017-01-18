Mattress Factory to Move into Old Hancock Fabrics Building

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services announce the lease of the building that once housed Hancock Fabrics and Moxy Salon & Spa at 63040 North Highway 97, Bend. The 5,000 square foot section of the building that held Moxy Salon has been vacant for about five years. Hancock Fabrics occupied 15,000 square feet of the building. After Hancock Fabrics closed its doors in February 2016, the full 20,000 square foot building was vacant and listed through Compass Commercial brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM and Joel Thomas.

Huntamer stated, “It is a large space to lease and we were surprised it moved so quickly. Negotiations started with the new tenant, Mattress Factory, before the ink was dry on the marketing materials for the space.” The tenant was represented by Paula Van Vleck of Coldwell Broker Morris. Negotiations led to a five-year lease agreement for the full 20,000 square feet. This gives the tenant ample space for a showroom, warehouse and offices.