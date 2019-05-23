May Events Explore How a City’s Density Can Impact Water Quality

(The Center for Watershed Protection Executive Director Hye Yeong Kwon)

Building A Better Bend and Professional Engineers of Oregon are partnering with the City of Bend to present a two-day discussion about how better site design can protect water quality in Bend.

At 6:30pm on Wednesday, May 29 at St. Helens Hall in Trinity Episcopal Church, Hye Yeong Kwon, the executive director of The Center for Watershed Protection, discusses how the built environment and water quality are connected. With Bend’s growth, Kwon will discuss how to design sites to best handle increasing density and protect our valuable Deschutes River and underground drinking water. The event is free to the public. “Anyone interested in our built environment or who recognizes the value of our Deschutes River and our underground drinking water aquifers will want to hear from national expert Hye Yeong Kwon on the interconnections between the two on Wednesday evening,” shared Wendy Edde, stormwater program manager for the City of Bend. “We welcome those further interested in the technical aspects of better site design to join us on Thursday May 30 as well.”

From 8:30am to 4:30pm on Thursday, May 30 at Trinity Episcopal Church, the conversation will be continued with a full day of technical sessions featuring top local, state and national experts exploring Bend’s experience, needs and solutions to protect water quality and minimize costs through how we chose to build. Participants will gain first-hand knowledge about regional, streetside and infill lot options, redevelopment, community plazas, and better building site designs. Keynote speakers include Hye Yeong Kwon and Oregon State University professors Meghna Babbar-Sebens and Jenna Tilt together with local consultants and City staff. There is no cost to attend and lunch is provided. For the separate Thursday event, pre-registration is required at drainage-density-bend.bpt.me. Professional Development Hours are available for engineering professionals.

For more information and a copy of the agenda, contact Wendy Edde, wedde@bendoregon.gov or 541-317-3018.

buildingabetterbend.org/Lectures.html