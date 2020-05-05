May is Stroke Awareness Month

While stroke survivors remain at home, unable to meet in person, Stroke Awareness Oregon will not sit idle. We are finding opportunities to offer support groups online and provide social activities for stroke survivors and their caregivers. See our event calendar with up to date meeting information to connect with other stroke survivors and caregivers.

The first few months of 2020 were spent planning a packed calendar of events for National Stroke Awareness Month to both bring awareness and raise funds to continue doing this important work. Because of COVID-19 social distancing, our events have been rescheduled to this fall, leaving a financial gap. Our team is working to find funding that will help during this time, but many funding sources are not immediately available. Thankfully, today is #GivingTuesdayNow. In lieu of our events, we are participating in this international day of unity through giving.

Stroke Awareness Oregon wishes you and your loved ones health and safety. Today, we reach out to all our friends letting you know about this new global day of giving and unity, scheduled as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This coronavirus has not stopped our commitment to save lives, support stroke survivors and educate about F.A.S.T. Those who depend on us most cannot wait for “normalcy” to arrive.

Here’s why our work must continue. For stroke survivors, our on-line support groups allow for human connection, meeting with people who are experiencing similar life events and providing a space for continued learning, rehab and finding resources. And everyone needs to know the signs of stroke F (face drooping) A (arm weakness) S (speech garbled) T (time to call 9-1-1). F.A.S.T. saves lives and brains as stroke sufferers seek immediate medical attention rather waiting until it’s too late.

We hope you will consider making a gift to Stroke Awareness Oregon, by clicking the link below, to help our community when they need it most. All donations are tax-deductible, and 100 percent of funds go directly to those in need. And, extra good news, we have a community member who is stepping forward with $5,000 as a match. That means if you give $100 the match will donate $100 and Stroke Awareness receives $200. Your donation doubles. With everyone’s help, we can raise $10,000 to put toward saving lives and keeping stroke survivors in touch.

We know that stroke won’t wait and we hope you won’t either. Your support is appreciated now more than ever. Help us raise awareness by sharing your support on social media using #GivingTuesdayNow and #StrokeAwarenessOregon.

Donate to Giving Tuesday here: strokeawarenessoregon.

strokeawarenessoregon.org