How an MBA Can Help Advance Your Career

The MBA degree has been by far, the most popular professional business degree in the United States for almost an entire decade now, but are there enough reasons to justify the popularity of the Master’s degree in 2019 and beyond? In case you are considering a Master’s degree in Business Administration, but you are not yet sure how, or if, it can really help you in advancing your career, do read on as we try to answer those questions.

An MBA Will Always Give You an Edge

There are so many ways in which the course itself is designed to help you handle any business or job role better, that completing the course itself is an instant edge. You can even get back to the same job as before with better knowledge, skills and technique to boost your productive potentials to an all new level. Not only will this put you ahead of the competition in terms of productivity and performance just by having that degree on your resume, but you will be preferred during recruitment, pay hikes and promotions, as compared to those who don’t have an MBA degree.

Technology Allows for Gaining Work Experience and an MBA Degree Simultaneously

One of the biggest gripes against the MBA program is that traditional courses generally make it impossible to hold down a job and attend classes at the same time. Which is why professionals often have to take breaks from their jobs, adding further to the financial burden. They have to pay for the MBA tuitions, pay for everything else just as always and do all that without a viable source of income.

However, that is no longer the situation as things stand today. You can complete your accredited online MBA program in just one year from the Spring Arbor University. The degree will have the same exact value as it would if you completed it in the traditional method, but you will also be able to hold onto your job in order to pay for everything while you are at it. Furthermore, the online MBA program will also give you an edge over anyone who takes a break from work to complete their MBA, because they will lose out on work experience, while you won’t.

You Will Get a Pay Raise

A lot depends on the company you are working for and the specialization you chose for the Master’s degree, but irrespective of the difference in the rate of the pay bump, one thing is for certain; there will definitely be a pay bump. As found in surveys, HR MBA graduates usually experience the lowest hikes after completing the degree, while those that complete their MBA in Strategy, generally receive the most significant hikes.

As should be clear by now, there are indeed a number of ways in which an MBA degree can help advance the career of professionals in almost any field of business management. After all, employed professionals do not usually spend thousands of dollars and at least a year of their time on an academic qualification if it doesn’t have a significant return on investment.