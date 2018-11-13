MBSEF Announces $400,000 Capital Campaign Commitment from Hayden Homes & Hayden and Kristin Watson

(Photo courtesy of MBSEF)

Leaders of the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation’s A Place to Soar Capital Campaign have announced a $400,000 pledged donation from Redmond-based homebuilder Hayden Homes. This commitment represents the largest gift to date to MBSEF’s campaign to construct a permanent home site and training center on property accessible to Mt. Bachelor by 2020.

“This incredibly generous commitment from Hayden Homes and Hayden and Kristin Watson represents 10 percent of our $4 million campaign goal,” said MBSEF Executive Director John Schiemer. “We are profoundly grateful to Hayden and Kristin for a gift that propels us toward our goal of creating a place where local youth will thrive for generations to come.

The planned MBSEF facility will be located at 2765 NW Lolo Drive on a 49,000 square foot lot. The property has already been secured, contingent upon MBSEF meeting its campaign goal of $4 million. The indoor/outdoor training facility will be a second home for hundreds of youth, where they can channel their interests and energies into lifelong habits of personal growth and success on and off the mountain. For MBSEF, which originated as the Skyliners in 1927, this will be the first permanent facility after 90 years of serving youth in Central Oregon.

“Skiing has been a big part of our Family, an experience that we can all enjoy together. MBSEF has afforded our three daughters a great experience at Mt. Bachelor. The Board, Staff, Coaches, Volunteers, Families and Kids are all amazing. An incredible community connected by skiing, full of support and experiences that will last a life time. We are grateful to support MBSEF, and hope this will help give it the permanent home it deserves for generations to come.”

MBSEF launched its A Place To Soar Capital Campaign in October 2017. To learn more about the campaign and MBSEF, visit www.mbsef.org.

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals. Our vision is to positively impact the life of every athlete we serve while promoting the values of commitment, honesty, accountability, sportsmanship, and excellence.