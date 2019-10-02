Meaningful Advantages of Drupal to Implement in Your Business

In order for the online store or website of your company to work effectively and gain new customers, you have to select the relevant CMS. CMS is a content management system, a set of interfaces for users and the administrator, which can be expanded and can reduce development time. You have the choice between using one of the many existing CMS packages and hosting services, developing your own CMS or creating a site without using CMS. Anyway, one of the most attractive ones is Drupal.

Advantages of Drupal

Here are some reasons you can choose to use this technology:

Creating a simple, small site with static HTML pages is not so difficult and you can easily get a simple site very quickly. Setting up a site in CMS mainly requires more time to install, but it benefits online editing (easier for less experienced content moderators), unification (the larger the site, the more difficult is to change the same information on many static HTML pages) and features more complex functionality requiring a database. Some CMS are expensive to buy their license. Some have a free version, but with limitations that prevent you from making changes and expanding functionality. You may prefer to use Drupal, which has no restrictions on use and development. It is supported by the community around the world, which allows you to work with an effective Drupal services provider ( https://gole.ms/ ). Some CMS are highly targeted, for example, you can create a blog or group to organize on the site. Drupal, by contrast, is a CMS for general purposes. If you are building a narrowly targeted site, you can choose a specialized CMS, but if your site requires more global things, perhaps you are planning to use CMS for general purposes, rather than trying to adapt a narrowly targeted CMS. Creating your own CMS seems attractive. But using CMS for general purposes, such as Drupal to get started, is a better idea because the basic functionality of CMS (such as user accounts and content management) has absorbed thousands of hours of development, including many years of user testing, bug fixing, and security improvements.

Universality of Use

Drupal is a powerful platform with great customization options. It is not suitable for absolute beginners, but experienced users with programming skills will like it. The engine is perfect for sites with complex data organization (such as forums, corporate sites, etc.). Drupal has become a popular tool for building any online content database, and large organizations have always appreciated the powerful capabilities of groups and roles in managing permissions, workflow, and access. Drupal offers various features to facilitate site management from any smartphone. Flexible work on many devices doesn’t allow creating a separate mobile site. This makes it a great platform for sharing content with mobile apps, web apps or other places where you want to receive specific data.