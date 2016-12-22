Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Reminded That Retail Sales End Soon

December 31 is last day registered medical dispensaries can sell recreational products.

The Oregon Health Authority is reminding all medical marijuana dispensaries in the state that sales of limited marijuana retail products to people 21 and older will end December 31.

The so-called early retail sales period began October 1, 2015, after the passage of Oregon Senate Bill 460. Starting January 1, 2017, OHA-registered dispensaries will be able to sell marijuana products only to Oregon Medical Marijuana Program-registered patients and caregivers who present a valid OMMP card. Of 352 dispensaries in Oregon, 319 are participating in early retail sales.

Adults 21 and older not registered with OMMP as patients or caregivers will be able to purchase marijuana items only from retail shops licensed by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC).

“It is crucial that dispensaries stop selling products to retail customers after December 31, 2016,” said Andre Ourso, manager of the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program at the OHA Public Health Division. “This is a statutory requirement. Anyone caught selling to retail customers could face serious penalties.”

Dispensaries that want to continue selling both medical and retail marijuana need to become licensed by OLCC. Those interested must go through OLCC’s application process. There is no automatic switch-over that will occur. For more information on applying with OLCC, visit the commission’s website at http://marijuana.oregon.gov.

A dispensary found selling to non-OMMP card holders will be subject to civil penalties and could face having its registration suspended or revoked. Members of OMMP’s compliance staff will be in the field after Jan. 1 to ensure dispensaries are limiting sales to medical marijuana patients and cardholders.

For more information, visit the OHA website at http://healthoregon.org/ommp.