Meet Greg Garrick of Norman Building & Design

Heading up sales and marketing for Norman Building & Design (NBD) naturally fits Greg Garrick. A former client, Garrick’s highly personal approach to serving new clients even includes a tour of his own NBD-built home. This typifies the home construction philosophy of NBD, which builds between six to eight custom homes each year in Central Oregon, along with providing remodeling services.

Pick up the May 15 edition of Cascade Business News starting tomorrow to see the complete story at any of our distribution locations around Central Oregon.