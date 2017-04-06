Megan Horner Partners with David Park in HORNER & PARK LLP

(Photo above |Megan Horner)

Bend attorney Megan Horner has partnered with attorney David Park, of Silicon Valley, to establish Horner & Park LLP, a boutique legal firm specializing in estate planning, elder law, probate and business law with offices in Oregon and California.

Horner is a dual degree graduate of University of San Diego, possessing both her J.D. and M.B.A. Her areas of expertise include estate planning, special needs trusts, elder law and probate administration and litigation. Horner and Park met in law school and joined their talents in this firm, with Park contributing expertise in litigation and business law.

As residents of Central Oregon often have family, homes and business interests in California, Horner & Park clients enjoy representation in both states if needed. Horner and Park are committed to providing an intimate, personal experience without the administrative overhead of a large firm.

Horner & Park LLP operates efficiently within this structure, and Horner passes those savings on to her clients. In keeping with her customer service ethic, Horner’s introductory meetings are always free of charge.

Horner and Park says they are committed to the due diligence that a good estate plan includes so that there are no surprises at the difficult time of a family member’s passing. Horner has experienced first-hand what happens when a family member passes with a trust and without one, and has witnessed the emotional toll that occurs when an estate goes through a lengthy probate proceeding.

In her work with clients, she says she carefully interviews them about their needs, assets and family dynamic so that the documents she draws up cover the range of possibilities that might occur.

Horner comments, “My goal is to help clients to be proactive. I want to assist them in estate planning that will help to prevent conflict and to help them feel reassured that their estate is in order. No one wants to discuss the sensitive topics we consider as we plan for both the expected and the unexpected. But the peace of mind that a client experiences when we’ve completed their estate plan make these tough conversations well worth it.”

Horner is a former professional cyclist, including racing internationally in her teens and twenties and training at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado from age 18-19, while she completed college.

She went on to become a professional cyclist for several years, racing on the U.S. National Team, U.S.-based professional teams, and a Swiss professional cycling team. It was on the circuit that she met her husband Chris, an Olympian, Grand Tour Champion, and veteran professional cyclist. A trip to Bend for the Cascade Cycling Classic in 2004 lit her desire to live in Central Oregon, and she and Chris split their time between Bend and San Diego while Megan pursued graduate school on a full academic scholarship at USD. The couple has lived here full time since 2014, and have one young son and together raise two teenage children.

A special area of expertise for Horner is special needs planning. She is interested in this because of the serious impact planning can have on those affected, and her planning will include short-and long-term considerations for the individual and their family.

541-797-1466

mhorner@hornerparklaw.com

2755 NW Crossing Dr., Suite 211, Bend

www.hornerparklaw.com