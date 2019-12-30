Merkley to Start the New Year with 12 Town Halls

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will kick off 2020 with 12 town halls across Southern and Central Oregon. The town halls will be January 2 through 5 in Douglas, Coos, Curry, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Grant and Gilliam counties, with the Deschutes County Town Hall taking place 9am Saturday, January 4 at Ridgeview High School auditorium, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave. in Redmond.

He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.

“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” Merkley said. “From tackling Sudden Oak Death, to big investments in rural broadband, to making sure small ports get dredged, the ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls wind up as the solutions I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”

Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. These town halls will be his 397th, 398th, 399th, 400th, 401st, 402nd, 403rd, 404th, 405th, 406th, 407th and 408th as a U.S. Senator.

merkley.senate.gov