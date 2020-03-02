Metaconcept’s non-ferrous alloys (Aluminum, Tin, Copper)

Many industries are looking forward to reducing the cost of production and maximize their revenues to keep in line with the ever-dynamic industrialization. The conditions for setting an industry are getting harder day by day, especially with the imminent threat of global warming. In that instance, what about cutting on the costs of repair in industrial thermal rooms? To that effect, industries are calling up for non-ferrous alloys, which have no iron or steel content in appreciable amounts.

So, are you among the industrial moguls looking forward to switching from heavy metals to non-ferrous alloys? Remember, the latter costs more, and it would help if you considered getting the best in terms of quality and high thermal withstanding. On that note, here are three metals by Metaconcept and uses:

Aluminum

You might consider using an aluminum flux cored wire for welding or flame brazing because unlike ferrous metals, like iron, it smolders (instead of burning) and doesn’t rust. In addition to that, aluminum filler metals can come in handy when repairing torn joints in industrial boilers and coolers. Aluminum filler metals will likely last for long as they aren’t prone to rust and therefore, will reduce the rate or rather chances of corroding the whole set up.

Tin

Do you know that alloys like pure tin ingot can come in handy when there is a need for electroplating? Tin alloys are not only rust-proof, which reduces the odds of corrosion but are also excellent conductors of heat. Moreover, tin alloys are malleable and which makes it easy to turn them into any shape at reasonable temperatures, unlike ferrous metals. Therefore, it is possible to create permanent metal bonds with pure tin ingot.

In addition to that, tin sheet metals can be used in industrial coolers thanks to their oxide film coating, which is plainly rust-resistant. All you need to do is get tin sheet metal suppliers that will deliver not only pure tin sheets but also do it within your budget.

Copper

Finally, tin-copper alloys in the form of either plates or discs are used in the repair and manufacture of heat exchangers in industries, electronics assembly, creating metallic braid and in military equipment. However, you may also have a different application, which of course, when you share with your supplier, they can be able to carve specially designed sheets or discs for that specific purpose. The future of industrialization and lower cost of production in terms of maintenance lies with non-ferrous metals.