Micro Brews, Major Savings: Tap into Energy Efficiency (Even if you’re not a brewery)

Thursday, August 9, 5-7pm at Worthy Brewing

Join The Environmental Center as they explore how local businesses can make their operations more energy efficient from the field to the factory and the office to the warehouse.

The brewery supply chain encompasses a diverse set of businesses and industries that all have the opportunity to save a lot of energy and a lot of money. We’ll follow the supply chain of our favorite beverage from hops, to brewery, to the refrigerator, to hand (because you’ll have a nice cold one in your hand while you listen) to learn how local businesses can save energy.

Local and Oregon-based businesses including Coleman Agriculture, Deschutes Brewing, and Worthy Brewing, will highlight case studies of how they are saving and producing energy and will be joined by technical experts for a Q&A discussion to help you find the energy-saving potential of your business.

This will be an informative session for business owners, Green Teams, inspired employees looking to make a difference at work, and for community members who are interested in seeing how local businesses are walking the talk when it comes to sustainability. Doors open in the Hop Mahal at Worthy Brewing at 5pm to network and grab a beer. The panel discussion will run from 5:30-6:30pm. Other beverages will be available for purchase at the bar.

More information and RSVP at: TheEnergyChallenge.org/AugPH

The Energy Challenge is a project of The Environmental Center and works to bridge the gap between resources and action that will reduce the amount of energy Central Oregon uses and increase the amount of home-grown renewable produced right here in Central Oregon.