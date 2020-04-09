Micro-Moments and 6 Reasons Why You Need to Get Your Business on a Mobile App

Micro-moments happen when a consumer turns to their device (most often a smartphone) to learn something, do something, discover something, watch something, or buy something.

The conversation around micro-moments began crystalizing when Google’s content marketing team’s, “Think with Google” came up with this term. During these conversations, Think with Google described that consumers, on an average basis, had 150 micro-moments a day.

The Rise of Micro-Moments

Think about your more recent purchase. Where did you go, why did you go there, and what convinced you to purchase what you need at the store you visited?

For many of us, we whip out our mobile phones to find out about the product or service we’re planning to buy, read what other people are saying about it, find out which is the best store to get it, and then make our purchase.

The rise of micro-moments came in tandem with the increase in mobile phone usage. Get this – 91% of users tap into their mobile devices when they need ideas or inspiration.

Your business needs a mobile app. Here are five crucial reasons why.

The way forward is ‘mobile-first.’

As micro-moments continue to transform a customer’s purchasing journey, mobile-integrated content should be a key player when crafting any type of digital content. Only if you do that will your information be useful to customers to view it on their mobile device. Make it easy for them to read, click, pinch, zoom, and swipe to digest your content.

Mobile is the first method of rapid research.

A total of 162 minutes a day is spent on apps on a person’s phone. If your business doesn’t have an app, you lose out on these crucial micro-moments to make your business visible and connect with them to improve conversion rates.

You gain customer loyalty.

The chances of converting a potential customer into a loyal customer increases when a business has a useful and practical app that helps the customer solve a pain point. Your app can be anything as long as it solves the problems of your user from getting food delivered, connecting to people, finding information, connecting to customer service, tracking budgets, and so on.

You can turn your mobile app into a viable marketing tool.

No need for thousands of brochures or high-end marketing campaigns. The humble mobile app can get your story, content, and voice directly into a user’s smartphone. All you need to do is to regularly send out push notifications via the app. It’s also a non-intrusive way of communicating with your users.

You can offer excellent customer service.

One of the main issues customers always have with a business is the lack of customer service response. You can add a chatbot to your mobile app, so users can log on and connect anytime, anywhere, to quickly get the information they want and solutions they are looking for. Be sure to test your mobile app using a mobile app testing platform before you deploy it.

You can increase sales.

Take a page out of Domino’s Pizza UK. Since the release of their mobile app, Domino’s UK has seen an increase of at least 41% of orders via their app. This success isn’t only seen on Domino’s, but other brands have successfully increased sales just by creating, engaging, and updating their apps to make things easier and faster for their users.

It’s undeniable that mobile apps increase micro-moments. These moments are intent-rich. Decisions are made, perceptions are created, and preferences are shaped. Create that edge for your company by getting your brand on the App Store.