Mid Oregon Celebrating 60th Anniversary

Mid Oregon Credit Union, headquartered in Bend, is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its founding in 1957.

“Eight educators, forty dollars, and a shoebox—that’s how our credit union got its start back in 1957,” says Mid Oregon CEO Bill Anderson. “Since then, we’ve grown to be the only member-owned financial institution headquartered here in Central Oregon. And given the changing landscape in financial services, it’s looking like our 60th could be our best year yet.”

Since its inception, the credit union has traded in its shoebox for a network of branches across Central Oregon, offering a range of services including checking and savings accounts, ATMs, debit cards, auto and home equity loans, and VISA® credit cards, in addition to convenient and secure Online Banking and Bill Payment, Mobile Deposit, and the CardNavsm debit card security feature.

On top of celebrating 60 years of exclusively serving Central Oregon members and their families, Mid Oregon has experienced steady growth in recent years, reaching $275,000,000 million in assets earlier in 2017, while expanding its services with a newly opened seventh branch location in Sisters. It continues to see steady growth as the only local financial institution offering a free checking account option for both consumers and businesses.

According to Anderson, “Mid Oregon was formed as a cooperative in 1957 to provide financial services for teachers who were underserved by mainstream financial institutions. That vision and spirit of that small group is still alive today.” Mid Oregon welcomes new members who live, worship, work in, or go to school in Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties.

