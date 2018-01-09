Mid Oregon CEO Appointed to Deschutes County Budget Committee

Deschutes County commissioners have appointed Mid Oregon Credit Union CEO Bill Anderson to serve on the county’s budget committee.

Anderson is a 27-year resident of Bend, and will serve as one of three citizen members appointed to the Budget Committee. The committee includes the Board of County Commissioners, and is charged with reviewing the County’s proposed budget and recommending the final version for adoption.

“I am very honored to be chosen to serve on this committee,” Anderson says. “I have made my home in Deschutes County for more than 25 years, so I am eager to play a role in helping ensure its long-term financial stability.”

He will serve the remainder on an existing term through December 31, 2018, with the opportunity for reappointment to a subsequent term.

Anderson has served as CEO of Mid Oregon Credit Union since 1990, and has overseen the growth of the institution from 10 employees, $19 million in assets, and 6,000 members to a full-service, seven-branch financial cooperative with more than 100 employees, nearly $300 million in assets, and more than 29,000 members. Anderson has instituted a strong culture of leadership, employee community service, and continued learning during his tenure.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative exclusively serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With more than 29,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties, Mid Oregon Credit Union partners to help our members achieve their financial needs and dreams. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, La Pine and Sisters, please visit www.midoregon.com.