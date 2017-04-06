Mid Oregon Credit Union Opens 7th Branch in Sisters

(Photo above: Mid Oregon Credit Union, Sisters | Photo Courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

The member-owned financial institution headquartered in Bend announced that they have opened their seventh community branch in Sisters conveniently located across the street from the post office at 703 N Larch. Residents in Sisters will have access to a full-service Mid Oregon Credit Union branch that offers many conveniences including a drive-up ATM, free online and mobile banking and a full range of products and services.

The Sisters branch is open with hours Monday-Thursday 9-5pm and Friday 9-6pm.

“We are excited with this opportunity to offer Mid Oregon Credit Union services to new friends and existing members in Sisters,” said Bill Anderson President/CEO of Mid Oregon Credit Union. “We look forward to serving the residents of Sisters and offering them a friendly place to manage their finances with the products and services they want.”

Mid Oregon Credit Union has a long history of providing its members with great service, personal banking relationships and many products including Simply Free Checking, debit card with CardNav security, auto, truck and RV loans, Visa, commercial services, business loans and business checking, home loans, savings, insurance, investment and retirement services. Mid Oregon is part of the CO-OP Network and their members have access to more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationally and over 800,000 worldwide.

The branch staff includes branch manager Marc Madron and his team Christina Schulz and Madison Gibney.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned, financial cooperative that has served Central Oregonians since 1957. With over 26,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake and North Klamath Counties, Mid Oregon Credit Union is helping members meet their financial needs and dreams.

www.midoregon.com