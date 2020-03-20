Mid Oregon Credit Union Planning to Maintain Operations During Public Health Emergency

Mid Oregon, the only financial institution headquartered in Central Oregon, has been diligently working through its established pandemic plan and is following through on its commitment to maintain member service at its seven branch locations. All debit and credit card, direct deposit, and bill payment transactions continue to be processed normally.

Mid Oregon Credit Union released the following statement today:

Mid Oregon has activated its business continuity plan to maintain operations, serve members and support the communities we serve. We are actively communicating to our staff and members daily and following guidance from the CDC and our government officials.

The safety and security of our staff and members is our highest priority. We are implementing social distancing protocol for our staff when possible. Mid Oregon has implemented additional paid time off for staff with COVID-19 related absences. Our staff is working hard to make sure all members receive the services they need.

BRANCH SERVICE

Mid Oregon Credit Union branches remain open to serve members during normal business hours. We are asking our members and the general public to please NOT come in if they are ill or have been exposed to COVID-19. We plan to maintain normal business hours unless we are instructed by a public health authority to make changes. We are employing additional sanitization procedures in our branches. If you do come into the branch, please observe the social distancing recommendations from the CDC and health officials.

CONTACT CENTER

Our Contact Center is available to serve you by phone or to respond to email and secure message requests. We may experience higher than normal call volumes. We appreciate your patience and want you to know we are assigning available resources to shorten wait times when possible.

ELECTRONIC SERVICES – ALTERNATIVES TO VISITING OR WAITING IN THE BRANCH

We are asking that members reduce exposure and adhere to social distancing guidelines whenever possible by employing the following self-service options for their financial business:

Deposit checks using our Mobile Banking app. We will be processing deposits more frequently so funds should be available in your account within 3 hours for deposits made during business hours (download instructions at midoregon.com/online/mobile-banking.shtml or by downloading the app from your Apple or Android app store.

Use our ATMs to make deposits and withdraw cash.

Use Night Drop for deposits and loan payments. Deposits made by Night Drop will be processed more frequently to allow you faster access to your deposits.

Mid Oregon is helping mitigate the financial impact of the health emergency on its members by:

Refunding foreign ATM fees when you use a machine that is not owned by MOCU, up to $10 per month, through April 30, 2020.

Waiving fees for online and phone payments.

Eliminating fees for loan modifications until further notice.

LOAN REQUESTS AND/OR MODIFICATIONS

If you are experiencing financial difficulty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, please contact us. We have a variety of methods to assist members who are experiencing a disruption of income.

Our entire organization is committed to supporting members and the communities we serve during this crisis. We appreciate your patience as we adjust to the dynamic changes during this time.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With more than 35,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties, Mid Oregon Credit Union partners with our members to meet their financial needs and help them achieve their dreams. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, La Pine and Sisters, please visit midoregon.com.