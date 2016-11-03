Mid Oregon Credit Union Recognized

(L-R: Jan Uffelman, Mid Oregon CU Chairman of the Board,Barbara Manthey, NW Credit Union Foundation Board Chair, Lydia Donohue, Mid Oregon CU Marketing Specialist: Bill Anderson, Mid Oregon CU President/CEO | Photo Courtesy of Mid Oregon Credit Union)

Mid Oregon Credit Union received a Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award for its work with Junior Achievement’s Central Oregon chapter at the Northwest Credit Union Association’s (NWCUA) annual MAXX Convention last week in Seattle.

“We are very pleased to be part of the growth and success of Junior Achievement in Central Oregon,” says Kyle Frick, Mid Oregon VP of Marketing. “This is an outstanding program that helps students understand financial accountability and sets a solid base for managing resources throughout their lifetime. We very much believe in helping people be financially successful.”

The award honored Mid Oregon’s work with Junior Achievement (JA) Central Oregon. JA is a national organization focused on teaching students financial and business skills to help them achieve long-term economic success — which makes it a great fit for Mid Oregon’s focus on helping members of the community be financially responsible and knowledgeable.

Mid Oregon organized and hosted a Finance Park VIP Backstage event to introduce stakeholders to the JA Finance Park turnkey middle and high school education program focused on financial literacy and career exploration. They also participated in the annual bowling fundraiser and provided 230 staff volunteer hours and 161 donated work hours to support and publicize JA throughout the year.

The Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award is given to credit unions for exemplary service to their local community.

As the regional winner of this award, Mid Oregon is advancing to the national competition judged by CUNA.

www.midoregon.com