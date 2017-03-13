Minuteman Press Franchisee Renee Mansour

(Photo above: Minuteman Press Franchise Bend Owner Renee Mansour | Photo Courtesy of Minuteman Press)

Increases Gross Sales by 341 Percent,

Celebrates Two Years in Business

Renee Mansour owns the Minuteman Press franchise in Bend at 235 SE Wilson Ave, Suite 100. She decided to purchase the established business in February 2015 after spending a few years as a mom and entrepreneur who taught cycling classes and helped run national events in Bend.

This year she celebrates two years in business with Minuteman Press. Mansour has successfully managed to more than double the business, increasing gross sales by 341 percent.

Meet Renee Mansour, Mom & Entrepreneur

Minuteman Press is a design, print and marketing center that meets the needs of today’s business professionals according to Mansour. “Minuteman Press provides all of the marketing and

branding materials needed to promote and increase one’s business. Our products range from print to promotional items, as well as branded apparel. We at Minuteman Press listen to your needs and help direct you to the avenue that will best give you the desired outcome. Our goal is making the process easy with no printing minimums, while providing quality products in a timely manner.”

Prior to owning her Minuteman Press franchise, Mansour was working as a mom and entrepreneur. She did have some printing industry experience as a major account sales representative for IKON office solutions. After taking the time to raise her family, she decided it was time to get back to business.

“As our children became teenagers, my desire to do something for me became stronger. I took a position working for a local company full-time, and I struggled with the lack of satisfaction I felt. I am a committed person who gives 100-plus percent, and when that wasn’t received by my employer I started to feel that I would be better off putting my energy towards my own business.”

Why Buy a Minuteman Press Franchise?

Mansour decided to buy a Minuteman Press franchise because of the ongoing local support that the company provides as well as the Monday-Friday working hours that a B2B franchise like Minuteman Press International can offer owners. “We still have teenagers at home and I want to be present in their lives,” says Mansour. “Those reasons coupled with the fact that Minuteman Press is the only franchise I researched that offered a cap on royalties made it an easy decision for us. The more I sell beyond the cap, the more I am rewarded.”

Another huge benefit of owning a Minuteman Press franchise is the industry knowledge and expertise that executives and regional support teams provide to owners. Renee explains, “When needing to update equipment, the corporate office is there to help me find the best pricing as well as read through any contracts prior to signing anything. Minuteman Press International has worked hard to provide us with the best pricing and sources for any and all items we need to be successful.”

Mansour appreciates that Minuteman Press has a local support team that is there for her: “With any business, you have employee turnover. Minuteman Press is here with each new hire training them on how to utilize the tools we have to make their job successful. This takes the burden off of me and other staff. During this time, I am able to continue marketing while providing service to our customers. Our Regional Vice President Chris Jutt and our field representative are just a phone call away and here to help with any and all matters.”

Growing the Business & Keys to Success

In just two years, Mansour has more than doubled the business and has increased gross sales by an impressive 341 percent. She says, “The success I have had comes from being a sincere, kind, energetic person as I market to businesses in Central Oregon. Making marketing calls is the number one key to my success. I have a set follow-up plan I use after providing quotes to potential clients.”

Mansour cites several other keys to her success, such as utilizing Minuteman Press International’s postcard marketing and Internet marketing programs, being a member of local networking groups such as BNI and Opportunity Knocks, using social media channels like Facebook and Instagram, and driving a vehicle that is branded with Minuteman Press graphics and branding. Most importantly, she says, “Last but not least, the key to my success is the support of family and friends, as well as the entire community.”

Making a Difference in Bend

Getting involved and giving back to the community is something Mansour takes great pride in doing. “As a local business owner, it is important to help improve the lives of those in our communities. We have provided all of the printing, at no charge, for the fundraiser for Charlotte (a sparrow child here in Bend). We have discounted printing rates for non-profit organizations. It is important for non-profits to be able to get the word out on ways that they can help those in our community and what better way than to put it in print. We are a supporter of BendFilm which brings thousands of visitors to our community, which in turn helps our local businesses. Pints for Polio is another organization we support, amongst many others.”

Mansour appreciates the connections she makes while networking. “In terms of other organizations I belong to BNI is a big part of our success. Over six percent of our sales have come from BNI. We support Central Oregon Builders Association and Central Oregon Association of REALTORS. By attending these meetings/functions, I am able to meet people in our community and increase the awareness of what Minuteman Press has to offer. I am in an Opportunity Knocks group, which supports me and helps me grow as a business owner. Being a locally owned business, we as a family support local and do business not only with our customers but with local companies.”

Business Goals & Advice for Others

After successfully growing her business over the past two years, Mansour is far from finished when it comes to setting goals: “My goal for 2017 is to help educate our current customers on all that we have to offer so that we can be the source for all of their printing and marketing materials. I want to spend more time marketing the materials that we print for our customers, therefore creating awareness of what we offer while increasing their business at the same time. I will be doing this through Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.”

She has these words of advice and encouragement to other aspiring business owners: “My advice to any entrepreneur or small business owner is to get out of the office and market your business. Be that kind, energetic face that people want to do business with. Then follow it up with great service and quality products. Join BNI as well as Opportunity Knocks. You need to not only work in your business but on your business.”

Minuteman Press

235 SE Wilson Ave., Suite 100, Bend

541-749-2900

mmpbend@minutemanpress.com

www.bend.minutemanpress.com