Mobile Minded: Why the smartphone is a business priority

Consumers are using their smartphones more than ever. It’s not just browsing their social media either. In the digital age, they are using their phones to browse, check reviews, and buy what they need from the device in their hand. Businesses need to have a strong focus on the impact of the smartphone on their sector, and it’s not all about website optimization for mobile viewing. The modern smartphone can benefit your business in a wide variety of ways, and if you’re not yet getting maximum use from your mobile device, then your company could be falling behind.

Work on the Go

If you’re the type of business that spends as much time traveling to meet clients as you do in the office, then you want to be able to avoid wasting valuable time. Having a smartphone means that not only are you never out of reach from your team, but you can also carry on working on that presentation or report wherever you are. You can make life even easier by investing in a physical keyboard that will connect to your phone, making it easier than ever to work wherever you are without the weight of your laptop.

Information Overload

Since smartphones are quick and easy ways to browse online, they mean that no matter where you are, you will have the world’s knowledge at your fingers at all times. With the rise of the smartphone assistant, you don’t even need to type in your long search queries either. Just ask your phone what you want to know. From directions to stats, you’ll never be more than your pocket away from the answers that you need.

Get App Happy

There are millions of apps available for the modern business to streamline their workload and efficiency. Web apps can save you both time and money, and if you can’t find the right app to match precisely what you need, then you can simply have one designed to meet your specifications. The expert web app developers from Plego can show you just how useful apps can be for the efficiency of your business.

Cut Time Waste

There’s nothing quite so frustrating as arriving for a meeting only to find that it was canceled just as you left the office. Of course, last-minute phone calls, texts, and emails can all help to reduce this risk, meaning that you will be able to turn around much earlier and head back to your base.

Maximizing Marketing

If you’re using a robust content marketing strategy, then your smartphone can be an incredibly useful resource. Not only can you use note-taking apps like Keep so that when inspiration strikes, but you can also create a permanent record that syncs to your cloud platform. You can also bookmark breaking industry news for closer study when you’re back in the office. Throw in the fact that you can record video and take photos too, and you have a content building tool that is almost unparalleled.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that your smartphone has little in the way of business relevance. The more that you become used to the full capabilities of the computer in your pocket, the more your business will benefit.