MonteVista Homes Expands Into Redmond

On Saturday, March 24, MonteVista Homes celebrates its expansion into Redmond with the opening of a 27 Elm, a new community of 59 home sites located on the North side of Redmond, a few blocks from Redmond High School and Fairhaven Park. There will be a grand opening celebration from 10am-3pm featuring tours, free food from Bruneau’s food truck, free drinks, a photo scavenger hunt and prizes.

After great success with several communities in the Bend market, MonteVista Homes is looking to Redmond as a way to fill the need for more affordable options in Central Oregon. As Jennifer Dorsey, Marketing Coordinator for MonteVista Homes noted, “We saw an opportunity to offer our product to the Redmond community at a price point that would be successful in Redmond, while also presenting an option for new home buyers that feel they are priced out of the Bend market.”

“Superior quality at a reasonable price is what sets us apart,” added Dorsey. 27 Elm offers homes starting in the high 200’s with floor plans ranging from 1,458 to 2,362 square feet, and including single level, master on the main and two-story options. Some have three-car garages, and all offer a variety of custom finishes to choose from, like quartz or granite countertops. While construction is underway on the first few homes, the model home at 27 Elm is open Thursday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

Luke Pickerill, the owner of MonteVista homes and the new COBA (Central Oregon Builders Association) president, is still bullish on the market for new homes in Central Oregon, and he plans to continue MonteVista’s expansion. Dorsey relayed that, “We are always seeking new property in Bend, and Redmond is definitely an area in which we will continue to grow. In fact, we are already looking at a couple of other opportunities in Redmond at the moment, and we are not opposed to breaking into other areas of Central Oregon as well.”

The Redmond grand opening celebration is free to the public. MonteVista wants this to be a fun community event, a chance for people to learn more about 27 Elm and an opportunity for interested buyers to get early pricing and choice of lot.

