Morgan Stanley 2019 Bend Women’s Symposium

((L-R) Jennifer Payer, Senior registered Associate; Jacob Fain Financial Advisor; Christine Schroeder Fain, Financial Advisor; Jay Fain, Financial Advisor | Photo courtesy of Morgan Stanley)
Presented By:
Christine Schroeder Fain
Financial Advisor
Morgan Stanley
Jeff Putney
Director-Market Leader
BlackRock
Cy Aleman
Senior Vice President Northwest
Amundi Pioneer
Katie Sickling
Vice President Regional Director
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Hosted By:
The Schroeder Fain Group at Morgan Stanley
Christine Schroeder Fain
Vice President-Wealth Management
Financial Advisor
Jay Fain
Vice President-Wealth Management
Financial Advisor
Jacob Fain
Vice President
Financial Advisor
Morgan Stanley
705 SW Bonnett Way Ste 1200
Bend OR 97702
541-617-6002
www.morganstanleyfa.com/schroeder
Date: March 21, 2019
Time: 11:30 AM-2:00 PM
Place: Bend Golf club
61045 Country Club Drive
Bend OR 97702
RSVP:
Required by March 15, 2019
To Jennifer Payer
At 541-617-6002
Or Jennifer.payer@morganstanley.com
Lunch will be served
Guests are welcome
Space is limited to 100
Sponsored By:
BlackRock, Pioneer, and Goldman Sachs
Guest speakers are neither employees of nor affiliated with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Opinions expressed by guest speakers are solely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Morgan Stanley. Tax laws are complex and subject to change. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (“Morgan Stanley”) , its affiliates and Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors and Private Wealth Advisors do not provide tax or legal advice Individuals are encouraged to consult their tax and legal advisors to understand the tax and legal consequences of any actions, including any implementation of any strategies or investments described herein. Principal value and return of investment will fluctuate with changes in market conditions, estimates of future performance are based on assumptions that may not be realized