Mosaic Medical Receives Grant from OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Community Partnership Program

Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, was awarded $50,000 from the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Community Partnership Program. The funds will be used to help patients keep up with health screenings at home during COVID-19.

Mosaic Medical plans to provide a concierge colon cancer screening service for our patients. Part of the program includes screening reminders sent via text message, mailing test kits directly to patients and virtual lunch and learns. By investing in these new methods, we hope to educate our patients and the community on the importance of keeping up with health screenings at home while in quarantine.

“We are grateful for the generous support from the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Community Partnership Program to enhance our colon screening program across Central Oregon,” said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Mosaic’s Director of Strategy and Development. “Regular screenings is one of the most powerful ways for detecting and preventing colon cancer. This funding will make the screening process more convenient and easy for our patients.”

The OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Community Partnership Program is designed to build sustainable collaborations with Oregon communities by providing grants and other resources to foster development of community-identified cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and survivorship projects. The OHSU Knight Cancer Institute has made a decade-long commitment to invest in this program to develop robust, sustainable programs that benefit the health of all Oregonians. Additional information about the program is available on the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute’s website.

mosaicmedical.org