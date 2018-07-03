Mosaic Medical’s Mobile Community Clinic Serves More with Help from the Community

(Photo courtesy of Mosaic Medical)

Mosaic Medical is pleased to announce that through the support of The Roundhouse Foundation, St. Charles Health System, The Crevier Family Foundation, Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation and Les Schwab Tires, our Mobile Community Clinic has been able to provide health care services to the most vulnerable individuals in our community. Over the past year, more than 500 at risk youth and homeless individuals have received care on the Mosaic Medical Mobile Community Clinic.

The full service clinic on wheels travels to locations in Bend, Redmond and Sisters where homeless individuals are already receiving meals and other services. The mobile clinic staff provides primary and acute care, health screenings, immunizations, and referrals for mental health and dental health services. Their consistent presence at these locations allows for relationships to develop and trust to build which leads to better care and patient health outcomes.

“More than 1450 people in our region are living without a safe, stable place to call home. The Mobile Community Clinic has become a trusted partner within the homeless community. Individuals who receive care know that they will never be judged or turned away because of their life circumstances and that means the world to them”, says Kylan Pendleton, Mosaic Medical’s Mobile Community Clinic Manager.

For more information about how you can support the Mobile Community Clinic, visit mosaicmedical.org.

