Mostly Healthy, Sometimes Gourmet, Always Delicious

(Photo courtesy of Susan’s Table)

Susan’s Table Launches Catering Service Tailored to Our Central Oregon Lifestyle

Cultured but not over garnished. Healthy with a skosh of indulgence. Committed to craft, focused on community and inspired by adventure. Susan’s Table operates on the same set of values that shape our Central Oregon lifestyle.

Susan Harrell is a classically trained chef and outdoor enthusiast. She holds a degree in culinary management from Le Cordon Bleu, and is a level one wine sommelier. After success running a healthy catering business in Asheville, North Carolina and spending time as a private chef in Florida, Susan pulled up stakes and recently moved to Bend full time.

With over 15 years in the food industry, Susan draws inspiration and experience from the culinary-rich places she’s lived, from Spain to Memphis. “I had the opportunity to test many new flavors and cooking techniques,” she says. “You’ll see many Mediterranean and American regional influences within my recipes.”

Susan believes that seasonal menus and locally sourced ingredients are the ﬁbers of delicious food, and that breaking the mold of standard-issue catering offerings is essential to an unforgettable culinary experience.

Here in Bend, she’s committed to using seasonal ingredients from as many local purveyors as possible. “This allows me to cook healthier food without sacrificing flavor,” she says. Today, her menus have a balance between healthy food and rich fare. Excellence is always on the menu, she says, “Great food and great service is what I do.”

Her philosophy as a chef is simple — start with fresh ingredients, and don’t worry too much about what the books say — “If it works, it works.”

From biscuits and gravy to maple glazed salmon, backyard to black tie, drop-off to full-service, Susan’s Table caters corporate events, private events, weddings and more.

susanstable.com • susan@susanstable.com • 541-639-8088