MotoFantasy in La Pine Rooms, Rents & Rides

Hosted at DiamondStone Guest Lodges half way between Sunriver and La Pine, adjacent to Quail Run Golf, Motofantasy provides packages and a la carte services of lodging, unique motorcycle rentals and tour routes for Motorcyclists and any customers who want to discover the magnificence of Central Oregon.

MotoFantasy rents many brands of motorcycles to experienced riders including the rare new 2015 Norton Commando 961SE. Other brands are BMW’s, Ducatis, Buell, Hondas (CBX 6-cyclinder), Kawasakis (Top Gun Ninja 900), Harley Davidsons (XL1200, softail deluxe and dyna-defender). Vintage bikes include a 1955 Vincent Black Shadow

restoration project.

Hosted at DiamondStone Guest Lodge in La Pine, overnight lodging offers private suites, and three to seven day lodging/riding packages.

“Customize your vacation, riding Central Oregon’s scenic routes personally selected by motorcycle enthusiasts like you,” says DiamondStone owners Doug and Gloria Watt. “Ride a different bike and panoramic loop in all directions each day. Combing four decades of riding with two decades of hospitality experience, DiamondStone is the ultimate gearhead getaway, your own MotoFantasy.”

From around the world for 25 years, DiamondStone has been the Lodging choice of thousands of return

customers. According to the Watts, “As lifelong motorcycle riders having toured the world, in 2012 we introduced the world to the Motofantasy Stable of Rentals & Rides. Since featured in national publications like Motorcyclist

Magazine, Motofantasy has gained a reputation as a welcoming place for rider lodging, with individual and group packages, very cool bikes to rent as well as on display, and righteous ride planning.”

Rent bikes you might not buy, but would love to ride. Seven nights – seven bikes is a popular lodging package with some meals. Talk about fun; visit Central Oregon and Ride Your Dreams

541-536-6263

diamond@diamondstone.com

www.motofantasy.net