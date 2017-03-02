(Photo above | Courtesy of Mount Bachelor Village)

Mount Bachelor Village Resort’s Conference Center features a cozy, intimate space for enhanced learning and networking opportunities. The Conference Center offers groups 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting and banquet space. All meeting rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows allowing the natural surroundings in making a pleasant ambiance for meetings.

The covered Pavilion with radiant heat, lights and sound and the outdoor patio add another 3,000 square feet of usable space, perfect for receptions or al fresco dining. “Our friendly, efficient staff is there to help you plan every detail of your next event,” says Wendy Puller, director of sales at Mount Bachelor Village Resort.

The Conference Center offers unique amenities to special events including complimentary WiFi, in-house audio visual equipment, custom menus with full service catering and an expansive executive board room.

Puller says the Conference Center, part of the Brooks Resource Company, is one of Bend’s best kept secrets located amongst majestic Ponderosa Pines and just minutes from downtown Bend and the Old Mill District.

Wendy Puller, Mount Bachelor Village Resort, 541-388-7801, wendy@mtbachelorvillage.com, www.mtbachelorvillage.com/conference-center.php

Mount Bachelor Village Resort and Conference Center Brooks Resource Company

Staff:

• Diane Wilcox — General Manager

• Wendy Puller — Director of Sales

• Courtney Bruguier — Conference Services Manager

No. Employees: 15 year-round employees

Year Established: 1974 Construction of the resort began with the Ski House Condo, 1992 the River Ridge Condo were built and in 1999 the Conference Center was opened. In 2002 the RiverWild residential community was established and in 2011 the addition of the covered west deck pavilion was completed.

Product/Service: Conference Center with full catering services, overnight lodging accommodations and vacation rentals.

Hot News: Outdoor Covered Pavilion with radiant heat from the ceiling, lights and sound, great for outdoor meals and receptions. Great location for corporate meetings, retreats, seminars, receptions, holiday parties and social events (family reunions/weddings). Full service catering onsite.