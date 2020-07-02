Movies, Happy Hours & More in Tin Pan Alley

(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm)

Join us on this Monday, July 6 at 8pm for an outdoor screening of STOP MAKING SENSE in Tin Pan Alley. Tables will be set up outside the Tin Pan and in front of our alley neighbor San Simon. Come enjoy a FUN music doc outside in the summer air!

STOP MAKING SENSE is a remarkable concert film that captures the enormous energy and joyous highs of the Talking Heads live. Band members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison are joined by Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Edna Holt in this groundbreaking concert film that’s packed with the Talking Heads’s most memorable songs.

LOGISTICS: The screening will take place outside Tin Pan Alley on a pop up screen. Bistro tables are set up and available on a first come, first served basis. Drinks are available for purchase from Tin Pan or San Simon’s outside bar.

TICKETS: No tickets are sold but we will request donations on-site to help cover the cost of the film license. Space is limited. Come early!

HAPPY HOURS: Join us Thursday thru Saturday from 4-7pm for happy hour, music and lively conversation in Tin Pan Alley. The Tin Pan staff and neighbors at San Simon are serving up drinks outside in the coolest beer garden in Bend. Seats are first come, first served, so no reservations are required.

Plus, stay tuned for the total outdoor film lineup announcements in the coming days!

RSVP on Facebook Here: facebook.com.

Private Rentals in Bend’s Living Room

Looking for a fun group activity for your family, meme team, coworkers, squad, BFFs, breakfast club, pickleball partners?

Round up friends or family members for a private screening at the Tin Pan! With our new capacity limits, our screenings are cozier and more intimate than ever making it the perfect gathering space for a small group.

Check out the upcoming titles (new ones roll out each week) and screening times at TinPanTheater.com.

If there is a specific screening and time slot you want to reserve for your group, email tinpaninfo@bendfilm.org and we can help you with a group reservation.

Screenings Inside Tin Pan Theater

The Tin Pan is now open with some new safety procedures in place. While we have several titles available for viewing inside the Tin Pan, here is a new one that just opened July 3 and it is a must-see! Using interviews and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE chronicles Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration. The film explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957.

Purchase tickets here: tinpantheater.com.

Streaming Titles Through Tin Pan

Though we have reopened the Tin Pan theater for in-person screenings, we will continue to offer you fresh titles to stream from home. Check out the current titles on TinPanTheater.com.

Oregon State International Film Festival

When travel is not an option, film is a great way to transport yourself to another place, immerse yourself in a new culture and learn that people around the world are more similar than they are different.

BendFilm is proud to collaborate with ScaleHouse and OSU-Cascades Arts, Media and Technology to present the 2020 Oregon State International Film Festival running virtually July 16-23. The program features 41 films from more than 20 countries around the world. All film titles are listed on the virtual festival page and available for you to browse now.

All films are FREE and audiences are invited to “preorder” tickets now to select the films you are interested in viewing. You will receive a reminder when the films are available to start watching July 16 – July 23.

We’re happy to bring you this content at no cost. If you feel compelled to give a donation, please consider donating to ScaleHouse and BendFilm to support future programming. Donations can be made through Eventive.

Preorder tickets here: intlfilmfest.eventive.org.

Take 4 Iranian Film Series With Ellen Shelton

Ellen Shelton’s Take 4 series continues with a film that Manhola Dargis at The New York Times called a “Critic’s Pick! Elegant… immersive, pleasurably intelligent.” Ellen’s introduction to the film provides insight that will enrich your viewing experience including some fascinating background on the director who is no longer in good favor with the Iranian government because of his films.

About 3 FACES: Actress Behnaz Jafari is distraught when she comes across a young girl’s video plea for help after her family prevents her from taking up her studies at the Tehran drama conservatory. Behnaz abandons her shoot and turns to filmmaker Jafar Panahi to help with the young girl’s troubles.

They travel by car to the rural Northwest, where they have encounters with the charming and generous folk of the girl’s mountain village. But Behnaz and Jafar also discover that old traditions die hard.

The film was winner of Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival. Official Selection at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Watch Ellen’s beautiful and informative introduction that provides insight that will enrich your viewing experience: vimeo.com.

Watch 3 FACES for free on Kanopy through the Deschutes Public Library: deschutes.kanopy.com

This series is supported in part by the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation.

FLASH SALE: IndieFilm Discount for Independence Day

Programmers are busy reviewing the fantastic submissions we received over the last nine months and are working hard to curate a program that will engage, entertain and evoke all kinds of emotion. Community is at the heart of the BendFilm Festival and we look forward to connecting with you over the powerful art form of film.

Don’t forget to buy your pass at the early bird rate to ensure the lowest pass price! This weekend we are having a flash sale on Festival passes for the Fourth of July! Buy this weekend to get the early bird discount at bendfilm.org!

Sponsor Spotlight: Hydroflask

We are celebrating BendFilm sponsor Hydro Flask and all the ways they spread positivity and stoke the fire for adventure. We love that each Monday the Hydro Flask team is encouraging you to share your #MondayMomentsofJoy on social to inspire joy and positivity.

Hydro Flask plans to spread some joy by giving away five bottles to local Bend healthcare providers! Follow the link below and tag a deserving healthcare worker. Winners will be selected randomly on July 10.

Thank you Hydro Flask and THANK YOU to all the courageous healthcare professionals all over the world! See Facebook.com.

bendfilm.org