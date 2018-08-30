Mt. Bachelor to Celebrate 60 Years of Skiing During the 2018-19 Winter Season

Annual Season Pass Sale Underway; Best Price Now Through September 30

Mt. Bachelor, Oregon’s largest ski area and a POWDR business, is about to turn 60 and annual season passes are now on sale. To commemorate the six-decade milestone, Mt. Bachelor, the resort with the best spring conditions in the West, will celebrate the mountain’s past and its meaning to Central Oregonians throughout the 2018-19 winter season.

“Bill Healy had a dream and a vision for Mt. Bachelor when he and a group of skiing enthusiasts from Central Oregon founded the ski area in 1958,” says John McLeod, Mt. Bachelor’s president and general manager. “Since then, Mt. Bachelor has grown to become the sixth largest ski area in the United States and has delivered memorable experiences for millions of guests, which is something we’re going to celebrate all season long.”

Lift-served skiing first began at what was then called Bachelor Butte in October, 1958. The official grand opening of the ski area took place on December 19, a date that Mt. Bachelor plans to honor this year with a 60 year birthday party.

“This season will be a great party at the mountain with historical photos, videos and stories to share about our cherished history and the personalities who shaped it,” McLeod added.

ANNUAL SEASON PASS SALE BEGINS



As Mt. Bachelor plans for its 60th birthday, its annual season pass sale is now underway at www.mtbachelor.com, with the lowest prices available to those who purchase by September 30.

The resort’s most popular pass, the adult Full Season Pass, which includes up to six months of unlimited skiing or riding throughout the United States’ sixth-largest ski area, is priced at $959. Consistent with previous years, Mt. Bachelor will also offer adult Midweek ($659), Pure 30 ($609), 12 Day ($609) and 4 Day ($249) Passes.

Discounted passes for seniors, young adults, teens, youth and children are also on sale, as are Nordic season passes for cross country skiing enthusiasts.

The resort offers a payment plan for most pass types, allowing customers to order a winter pass for as little as $49 down. The ordering deadline for the payment plan option is September 15, with equal payments of the balance due on October 15 and November 15.

Mt. Bachelor plans to begin its 60th anniversary season in late November, weather and conditions permitting. The resort intends to offer one of the longest ski and snowboard seasons in the world again this year, with lift operations planned through May.

For more information and to purchase season passes please visit www.MtBachelor.com.