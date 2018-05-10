A Mt. Bachelor First: Same Day Skiing & Biking to be Offered During Season Finale Weekend

Inaugural BOARD, BIKE & BREW FESTIVAL Planned for May 26-27 to Celebrate Central Oregon’s Multi-Sport Heritage

Mt. Bachelor announced today that it will offer multi-sport enthusiasts a rare opportunity to ski, snowboard and downhill mountain bike on the same day with the debut of the “Board, Bike & Brew” festival during the resort’s winter season finale weekend, May 26-27, 2018. This year’s finale weekend takes the celebration of Mt. Bachelor’s year-round outdoor adventure to a new level and gives locals and destination guests a unique occasion to experience so much of what Bend is all about.

In addition to same day skiing and mountain biking, the weekend’s action-packed festivities include the new Board, Bike & Brew Festival presented by 10 Barrel Brewing Co., live concerts, a Stein Hoisting Competition in the Mt. Bachelor 10 Barrel Beer Garden, fun giveaways including commemorative t-shirts and a YETI breakfast, the Vibram Sole Factor Tour, and the North American Pond Skimming Championships, a ski season closing-day tradition at Mt. Bachelor.

“Central Oregon is a multi-sport mecca and we’re embracing that here at Mt. Bachelor”, says Drew Jackson, Mt. Bachelor’s director of marketing and communications. “It will be awesome for our guests who love outdoor adventures to ski, snowboard and mountain bike from the chairlifts – all on the same day – during our finale weekend.”

Every guest with a valid ski/snowboard lift ticket or season pass can pick up a free ticket to the Sunshine Bike Park and its collection of downhill trails served by the Sunshine lift. The first 500 guests each day who ski/snowboard and mountain bike will receive a free commemorative t-shirt.

Operating hours for skiing and snowboarding both the 26 and 27 are 8:30am-1:30pm, and the Sunshine lift and its bike trails will be open until 3pm on Saturday, May 26 and until 1:30pm on Sunday, May 27.

“This is the most action-packed finale weekend we’ve ever planned,” Jackson added. “Whether people plan to ski, snowboard, mountain bike or just want to see the spectacle, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Mt. Bachelor will conclude its 2017-18 ski and snowboard season on Sunday, May 27. Summer operations will begin June 16, with details to be announced soon.

ACTIVITY ROUND-UP:

MT. BACHELOR’S BOARD, BIKE & BREW FINALE WEEKEND

SATURDAY, MAY 26

8:30am-1:30pm Pine Marten, Skyliner and Summit lifts open for skiing and snowboarding (weather permitting)

**The first 300 riders to unload Summit lift can enjoy a “Snack on the Summit” free breakfast burrito courtesy of YETI (weather permitting)

8:30am-3pm Sunshine lift open for downhill mountain biking

8:30am-3pm Vibram Sole Factor Tour

**Bring your shoes for re-soling. For only $30, guests can bring their shoes and have them custom re-soled by a professional Vibram cobbler

10am-3pm 10 Barrel Beer Garden

11am-12:30pm Live music with No Device in the 10 Barrel Beer Garden

12:30-1pm 10 Barrel Stein Hoisting Competition

** Guests ages 21 and up can participate in the 10 Barrel Stein Hoisting Competition with $1,500 in prizes at stake. Register in advance at www.mtbachelor.com. Limited spots are available.

1-3pm Live music with High Step Society in the 10 Barrel Beer Garden

SUNDAY, MAY 27

8:30am-1:30pm Pine Marten, Skyliner and Summit lifts open for skiing and snowboarding (weather permitting)

8:30am-1:30pm Sunshine lift open for downhill mountain biking

8:30am-3pm Vibram Sole Factor Tour

10am-3pm 10 Barrel Beer Garden

10:30am-1pm Annual North American Pond Skimming Championships

**The overall winner receives a free season pass for the 2018-19 winter season. Register in advance at www.mtbachelor.com. Limited spots are available.

1-3pm Live music with Banshee Tree

About Mt. Bachelor: Mt. Bachelor is the sixth largest ski resort in the USA, offering 4,318 acres of lift-accessible terrain. The mountain features 11 lifts, eight of which are Express Quads. Mt. Bachelor also features 5 terrain parks, 56 km of groomed cross country trails, snowshoeing, tubing, sled dog rides and summer attractions including downhill mountain biking. Mt. Bachelor is part of POWDR, a family owned and operated adventure lifestyle company. For weather conditions, news, and events visit www.mtbachelor.com.