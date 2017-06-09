(Photo above | Courtesy of Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club)

Attention Dog Lovers. A fun event for all ages. Mark your calendars today for the 35th Annual Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show. Obedience, Rally and Agility Trials, plus Conformation Dog Shows. Complete Shows and Trials each day.

Dates/Times:

Friday, June 30, 8am to 4pm

Saturday, July 1, 8am to 4pm

Sunday, July 2, 8am to 4pm

• Ending times are based on completion of events

Location:

Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, Redmond

Cost:

Free event for spectators, (great family fun) with indoor and outdoor events. Over 1,000 competitors. Free parking, bleacher seating at Agility includes a Special Event with great prizes. Please leave your family pup at home unless they are entered in the Show.

Mixed breed dogs are eligible to compete in Obedience, Rally, Agility and other performance events if they are registered with the AKC Canine Partners Program.

www.mbkc.org

Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club (MBKC) serves all of Central Oregon. A member of the American Kennel Club, Mt Bachelor Kennel Club is a positive, active presence in the Central Oregon Community, promoting and demonstrating responsible dog ownership while protecting and advancing the interest of all dogs through dog related education, competitive events and support to other organizations with similar intent.

Started in the early 1960s MBKC was originally known as the Central Oregon Kennel Club. In 1973 MBKC became an American Kennel Club member which prompted the name change to today’s current Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club. In 1982 MBKC held their first AKC All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trial. Since 1982 MBKC has held AKC All Breed Dog Shows and Obedience Trials annually.

In 2002, MBKC received approval to hold agility trials in conjunction with other shows. Other activities include an annual eye clinic for heritable eye diseases in canines, support of local 4-H dog clubs, Road Clean up on Highway 97, financial support of the local libraries through the purchase of dog related materials and financial support of local humane societies, specifically their spay and neuter programs.

