Mt. Bachelor Makes an Impact in Local Communities with $125,500 in Cash Donations

Mt. Bachelor announced today that it will donate $125,500 in cash to Central Oregon non-profit organizations this year, bringing its charitable giving total to $1,189,890 since the resort started its cash donation program in 2006.

“Supporting Central Oregon with charitable giving has long been in Mt. Bachelor’s DNA,” said John McLeod, Mt. Bachelor’s president and general manager. “Together with POWDR, our owner, we plan to continue making an impact in our local communities with cash support for years to come.”

Central to Mt. Bachelor’s donation programs are its Charity Ski Weeks. Skiers and snowboarders purchase discounted lift tickets and, in turn, Mt. Bachelor donates all of the sales proceeds to the participating non-profit organizations.

Local organizations benefitting from the 2018 Charity Ski Week program include:

Discover Your Forest – for the Deschutes Trail Collaborative

KIDS in the GAME – to partially fund the Pass Program

Make-A-Wish Oregon – to grant one person’s wish

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation – for the purchase of a van

St. Charles Foundation – to fund expanded access for healthy communities in La Pine

Sparrow Clubs USA – to fund the Summit High School Sparrow

The Environmental Center – to fund grants for local school gardens

United Way of Deschutes County – for a Slate sponsorship

In addition to Charity Ski Weeks, Mt. Bachelor recently pledged $250,000 over the next five years to support OSU-Cascades’ transition into a four-year university in Bend. Added to Mt. Bachelor’s previous gift of $250,000, the resort’s contribution to the OSU-Cascades initiative will total $500,000 by 2022.

Mt. Bachelor also remains committed to its annual Ski For Schools discounted lift ticket program that has generated $220,000 since 2006 for the Bend-La Pine and Redmond Education Foundations, including a record one-year contribution of $25,000 this year.

Mt. Bachelor is the sixth largest ski resort in the USA, offering 4,318 acres of lift-accessible terrain. Mt. Bachelor is part of POWDR, a family owned and operated adventure lifestyle company.